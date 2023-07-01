Watch Now
North Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with murder case

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 18:22:49-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars in connection with a murder that happened last month.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, 30-year-old Noe Montaya was arrested on Thursday.

Police said this was related to a murder that happened near Bassler Street and Dillon Avenue on Saturday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Investigators had previously asked for help identifying a woman and a vehicle that were related to the investigation.

Police haven't released additional details about how they identified Montoya .

