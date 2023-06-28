North Las Vegas police seek to identify female, vehicle connected to area homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person and a vehicle that may be related to a recent homicide.

NLVPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of Bassler Street and Dillon Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. on June 17, 2023.

Video obtained by detectives reveals a "light-complexion female" wearing glasses and a red shirt tied around her waist, getting into a black Chevy pickup.

Police say the pickup was seen leaving the area around the time of the homicide.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle, person, or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.