Nonprofit founder makes initial court appearance on sex crimes charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jon Ponder, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Hope For Prisoners, appeared in court Thursday morning related to the 20 charges he faces for sex crimes.

Ponder will be held on a $200,000 bail, a judge ruled. If he makes bail, he will have high-level electronic monitoring, no contact with any of the victims and has to surrender his passport.

According to a recently obtained arrest report, Ponder used his contractual relationship with the Nevada Department of Corrections and position of power to sexually abuse female inmates who were affiliated with or actively participating in the Hope For Prisoners program.

WATCH | Mary Kielar has the latest on Ponder's arrest and the allegations he's facing:

Arrest report details nonprofit founder's alleged pattern of abusing incarcerated women

His next appearance is set for Aug. 25, 2026.

Shortly after Ponder appeared in court, we received the following statement on behalf of the Hope For Prisoners Board of Directors: