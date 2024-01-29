New evidence in UNLV shooting investigation includes gunman's list of business school targets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who shot four people on UNLV's campus last month carried with him two laminated cards with photos, names and room numbers of his targets.

This is according to a new, confidential law enforcement investigative summary obtained by ABC News.

Anthony Polito, 67, was killed in a shootout with police after killing three faculty members at UNLV's Lee Business School and critically injuring a fourth.

A career higher education instructor, Polito had applied for multiple jobs at the university in past years but was denied each time.

This new evidence obtained Monday sheds additional light on what could have led him to bring a handgun and 11 magazines to the university's campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The summary of the case obtained by ABC was published Jan. 26 and includes new investigative details compiled by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Photos of a yellow two-sided laminated index card found on Polito's body are included in that report.

It also includes a photo of another laminated card with faculty members' names, photos, and associated room numbers. That card also appears to include unsavory notes and descriptions of some of the faculty members pictured, including one described as "EVIL DEVIL" and another described as "Criminal Gopher for EVIL DEVIL."

According to the investigative report, all but one of the 22 white powder letters Polito sent before the shooting were intended for people related to his professional and academic background, with one exception: a vehicle insurance claims supervisor.

In the letters sent to women, investigators state Polito called them derogatory names and made sexual allegations, according to ABC's reporting.

He's said to have claimed one woman "demanded that he and other faculty wore neckties because they were a sign of 'male patriarchy," ABC reported.

Investigators who examined and tested the contents of the envelopes determined the powder was not harmful. The substance in at least one of the letters was identified as talcum powder, Las Vegas police said previously.

As 13 Investigates has reported, Polito's personal website was full of personal highlights about his career and life, including extensive emphasis on intelligence. He was a former member of Mensa, an international organization whose members must have a minimum IQ of 132.

In the report, investigators state their belief that Polito had delusions of grandeur about himself and an inferiority complex which prompted the attack, according to ABC. They also point to grievances about his career as a contributing motive for the shooting.

Police have also noted Polito appeared to be struggling financially. Investigators serving a search warrant at his apartment in Henderson found an eviction notice on the door, police said previously. Inside the apartment, they also found a document described as an apparent last will and testament.

Any connections between Polito's so-called list of targets and the faculty members he killed have not been confirmed by authorities to date.