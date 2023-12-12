'Cry for help': Forensic psychologists weigh in on UNLV shooter's behavior

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just days before the University of Nevada, Las Vegas gunman Anthony Polito opened fire on campus, police said he mailed letters to more than 20 university professors across the country.

Channel 13 has learned the contents of those letters were published on his website just days before last Wednesday’s shooting.

A link called ‘content of envelopes’ was on the 67-year-old’s website until the day of the shooting when it disappeared. It contained a 16-page document with 20 paragraphs each identified by the target’s name.

The document contains pages of baseless accusations to mostly current or former university professors Polito worked with or took courses from.

Polito accuses the professors of having sex with children, domestic violence and ruining student minds.

“This is someone who’s extremely angry and he has some grievances,” said Dr. John Matthias, a Las Vegas forensic psychologist and UNLV professor. Matthias also has a podcast called 'Hidden True Crime.'

“This is someone with a lot of rage and probably a lot of underlying insecurity.”

KTNV Jaewon Jung talks with Dr. John Matthias

In the letters, Polito often refers to himself as ‘Dr. 160IQ’ and ends each letter with the Italian word Capiche but spells it ‘Kapeesh.’

Channel 13 reached out to several of the mentioned names in the letters. One of the professors confirmed the FBI came to their doorstep.

“He asked me if I knew the person and he showed me a picture of him and I said ‘no, no,’” said the named professor. “The letter was addressed to my name but he had the wrong middle name. I was surprised. It was out of the blue something like this happening and having the FBI come to your house.”

Metro Police said Polito applied several times for jobs at various universities but was denied each time.

While Polio’s motive for last week’s shooting is not yet known, the narrative of the letters reveals a frustrated man.

Dr. Dana Anderson, also a forensic psychologist, said Polito appears to be desperate and punitive.

“You can tell his world is getting smaller and smaller,” said Dr. Anderson. “He’s very obsessive, clearly, and compulsive. There’s a theme of revenge or retaliation and just blaming everyone else for everything that’s happening all around him. Sadly, these letters definitely were a cry for help.”

Police said Polito shot and killed three UNLV faculty members. A fourth person was also shot and is now recovering at the hospital.