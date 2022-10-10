NDOC: 20 inmates involved in fight at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An estimated 20 inmates were involved in a brawl at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

NDOC's information officer says the fight broke out at approximately 6:13 p.m. and was contained by 6:15 p.m.

"No serious weapons were used, and no substantial injuries were reported from offenders," Terri Vance stated, adding that no staff members were injured.

By 7:30 p.m., Vance says all inmates involved in the altercation had been evaluated, treated, and secured in their cells.

In response, some indoor and outdoor recreation time will be suspended at NDOC facilities across the state while investigators look into the incident, Vance stated.

The investigation will not disrupt visitation for inmates, except at High Desert State Prison.

"Families of the offenders involved in the incident should expect delays in communication," Vance stated.

Less than two weeks ago, the director of the Nevada Department of Corrections resigned after a convicted murderer's escape from Southern Desert Correctional Center went unnoticed for nearly four days.

In a memo to employees, acting director W.A. "Bill" Gittere called the escape "the worst possible breach of our most fundamental mission objective — to protect the public."

Days later, news that inmates at the Ely State Prison mailed a "powdery substance" to a Las Vegas courthouse raised further concerns about security measures at Nevada's correctional institutions.