More eyes are on NDOC after 'powdery substance' was sent to Las Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two envelopes containing white powder were sent from inmate at the Ely State prison to a Las Vegas courthouse, more concerns over NDOC. One envelope had a non-harmful substance while the other is still being processed by investigators.

Safety concerns once again plaguing the Nevada Department of Corrections this time after two envelopes with white substances were sent to a Las Vegas courthouse.

This incident coming after an inmate serving a life sentence for murder escaped.

Paul Lunkwitz is the president of the Nevada Fraternal Order of Police. He says, he's not surprised by these recent events saying it’s been a long time of neglect and indifference towards staff.

He also says staffing issues are mainly to blame for many security troubles at state corrections facilities saying the pay disparity is turning people away.