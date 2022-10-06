Inmates mail 'powdery substance' to Las Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed that two offenders in custody at Ely State Prison sent mail containing a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse on Thursday.

According to a news release, NDOC has confirmed that the mail was delivered on Friday and Monday. At this time, officials say that the substance from one envelope was identified as “harmless,” though the other envelope’s substance has yet to be identified. No injuries or symptomatic responses have been reported.

NDOC has clarified that, according to NDOC regulations, legal mail and correspondence sent by inmates is not searched before leaving NDOC institutions. Additionally, mail that is addressed to the Governor, Attorney General, the Secretary of State or any officers who make up the Nevada Board of Prison Commissioners is inspected by NDOC staff before being sealed and sent.

NDOC says an internal investigation will be conducted and the incident is also currently under active investigation. During the investigation, the NDOC regulations and procedures for mail and correspondence will be “reviewed” for “best practices going forward.” Any potential charges from either investigation will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office.