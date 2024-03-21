Mohave County identifies suspect who killed Arizona couple in 2018

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — The mystery behind who killed an Arizona couple in 2018 has finally been solved.

On Thursday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced they have identified the man who killed Jerry and Susan McFalls.

WATCH: Channel 13 speaks to missing couple's family, tours home in 2018

Arizona couple vanishes without a trace

The couple was reported missing by family members in January 2018.

When deputies responded to their home, they found the couple's phones, guns, money, medications, identifications, and family pets.

A person of interest was named in March 2018. However, that person's identity wasn't revealed at the time.

WATCH: Channel 13 spoke to neighbors in 2018 after a person of interest was named in the case

Person of interest named after Arizona couple vanishes

On Oct. 15, 2018, two sets of human remains were found in a shallow grave near the Virgin River Gorge.

Authorities positively identified Susan's remains using medical records and a medical device on Oct. 18, 2018.

Jerry's remains were positively identified on Jan. 30, 2020, using DNA analysis.

WATCH: Channel 13 spoke to investigators after bodies were found in a shallow grave

Investigators speak to Channel 13 after bodies were found in shallow grave

Through the course of the investigation, authorities identified 57-year-old Kenneth Gene Snyder as a suspect. While detectives conducted follow-up interviews with neighbors and acquaintances, a witness came forward and confirmed that Snyder shot and killed the McFalls.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the witness old authorities that Jerry McFalls and Snyder had gotten into a verbal argument after McFalls approached Snyder's home. The argument escalated and Snyder shot Jerry and Susan before removing their bodies from the property. The witness said Snyder also threatened to kill them if they called law enforcement.

Detectives followed up and confirmed the new information along with evidence to substantiate the claims against Snyder.

Snyder was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident on his property on June 1, 2023.

Mohave County authorities said since he is dead, no arrests can be made regarding the murder of Jerry and Susan McFalls.