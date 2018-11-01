Human remains found in Arizona confirmed as missing woman

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one set of human remains found in the Virgin River Gorge is that of a woman missing since January.

The remains have been identified as 63-year-old Susan Marie McFalls of Littlefield, Arizona. Medical examiners were able to make a positive identification by comparing medical records and a medical device located along with the remains.

The second body has not yet been identified and the remains have been forwarded to the FBI Crime Lab for scientific examination. This investigation is ongoing.

The human remains were found Oct. 22 in a desert area in the Arizona gorge, located off Interstate 15 between Nevada and Utah, not far from Littlefield.

McFalls and her husband, Jerry, went missing in January.

RELATED: Son of missing Littlefield couple pleads with public for answers