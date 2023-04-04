Man shot by Henderson police on Christmas Day sentenced to 26 months in jail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man shot by Henderson police on Christmas Day is being sentenced to 26 months in jail.

Officers said they received a call at 8:18 a.m. that two people were breaking into a vehicle and the suspects were still in the area.

When police arrived, officers located two people who matched the suspects' descriptions.

One of them was identified as Ozzie Seeman.

Investigators said the two ran away and Seeman pulled out a gun. That's when officers shot him.

Seeman's public defender said he was high on Xanax at the time and was "blacked out" during most of that event.

"What he does remember is being shot. He remembers the pain he was in. He still has significant scarring that he's shown me," his public defender said. "This is a wake-up call for him. He knows that now is the time to change his life."

Seeman has recovered from his injuries and was in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday for sentencing.

"I do apologize to my victims, and I wanted to apologize to the police officer who shot me for putting him in a position to pull out his firearm and actually use it," Seeman said. "I know that can be traumatizing."

According to Seeman's public defender, he has a job waiting for him when he is released, and his girlfriend's family is willing to help support him.

"He also assists them. Mr. Seeman is an asset to their household. The mother of his girlfriend is disabled and he assists a lot," Seeman's lawyer said.

Seeman pleaded guilty to burglary and resisting arrest with a firearm charges.

Judge Monical Trujillo sentenced him to 12 months for the burglary charge and 14 months for the resisting arrest charge.

Those sentences are to be served consecutively, and Seeman will be credited for the 108 days he has already served.

After serving his time, Seeman will enter the Adult Drug Court Transitional Age Program, which is a substance abuse treatment program. He will also be on probation for two years.