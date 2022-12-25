One person shot by Henderson officer responding to report of car break-in

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person was hospitalized after being shot by a Henderson police officer on Christmas morning.

Officials with the Henderson Police Department said the unidentified subject pulled a gun on officers responding to a report of a vehicle break-in.

Police were called to the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive at approximately 8:18 a.m. The 911 caller reported seeing two people breaking into a vehicle and told police the subjects were still in the area.

Arriving officers located two people matching the physical description the 911 caller gave, police said.

When police tried to make contact, the subjects ran away and were pursued by police. One of the subjects produced a firearm and was shot, according to police. That person was transported to an area hospital in "stable" condition. Police did not specify the severity of their injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident, officials said.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or the events leading up to it to call them at 702-267-4750 or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The shooting marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction in 2022.