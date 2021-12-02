Man shot and killed at Summerlin restaurant was arrested for 8-year-old's murder in 2009

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who was shot and killed inside a Summerlin restaurant last week has been identified, and police say he was the suspect in a previous murder case.

Marcus Larry, 39, was shot and killed inside Teriyaki Madness on Charleston Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 23. An employee was also struck by the gunfire and critically injured.

PREVIOUS: Man killed, woman injured at restaurant in Summerlin area, no arrests made

At the time, police said they believed the shooting to be targeted. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect follow Larry into the restaurant before he started shooting.

Larry was arrested in 2009 for the murder of 8-year-old Savanah Bullins. Police said she was killed when suspects fired into her father's apartment from outside, and investigators believed Bullins' father Wilbert was the intended target of the shooting.

Larry served time in prison in connection with the murder but was released in September 2020, according to Department of Corrections records.

A suspect in Larry's murder has not been publicly identified as of this report.

More crime news from the Las Vegas area:

