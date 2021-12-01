Watch
Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating death of Strip hotel housekeeper

New information prompts further investigation
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 16:37:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a housekeeper who was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas Strip hotel is under investigation by homicide detectives, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Initially, the death appeared to be related to a medical issue, police said. Officers have since received further information that prompted them to reexamine what happened.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified as of this report, was found unresponsive in one of the rooms of a hotel in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday at 5:55 p.m. Hotel security told first responders the woman was having a medical problem. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Doctors and the coroner's office told police the death appeared related to a medical issue, and hotel security advised officers that they did not see anything suspicious, police said.

New information provided to police on Tuesday prompted them to reexamine the death, they said. The case is under review by homicide detectives.

