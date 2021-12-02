Police look for person of interest in housekeeper's suspicious death on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Police shared images Wednesday night of a man they believe is a person of interest in a homicide case.

Earlier Wednesday, police said homicide detectives were investigating the death of a housekeeper in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating death of Strip hotel housekeeper

She was found unresponsive in one of the rooms of a hotel in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Her death was previously thought to have been the result of a medical issue.

Surveillance video shared on LVMPD's YouTube page shows the person of interest, a man with dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black jeans with white sneakers and what appears to be either a red or brown belt.

Two tattoos are visible on the man's arms: a black patterned band that covers his right wrist and another large, black tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Anyone who knows the person of interest or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, police said. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

