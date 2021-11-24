Man killed, woman injured at restaurant in Summerlin; suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at a Summerlin restaurant on Tuesday night and the suspect is at large, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Police say the shooting happened at a restaurant in the area of 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

Preliminary information led detectives to believe the shooting was targeted, said Lt. Valenta with LVMPD's homicide section.

A 40-year-old male was killed when the suspect followed him into the restaurant and opened fire, Valenta said. A 48-year-old female employee was hit by the gunfire and critically injured. She was transported to University Medical Center.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police. He was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie or sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks, and a black baseball cap.

Reward money is on the table for anyone who offers information leading to the suspect's identification and arrest, Valenta said. Tips can be shared with the homicide section by calling 702-828-352 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers.

Detectives were still working to determine what motivated the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, Valenta said.

