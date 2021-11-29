Las Vegas police update 1979 homicide cold case investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department updated a homicide case from 1979 Monday afternoon.

LVMPD met with the media and provided details about a cold case dating back more than 40 years. from 1979.

#NEW: We are at Metro Police HQ waiting to hear an update on a 1979 homicide cold case investigation.

Press conference set for 2:00. pic.twitter.com/c9hMYolpqt — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) November 29, 2021

Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide case involved a 16-year-old Western High School student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered.

She was last seen at a Dairy Queen by the school with her backpack later found by Decatur and Charleston boulevards but the case went cold. Her body was also found in the area.

However, thanks to a generous donation they were able to retest a DNA sample and identify a suspect in the case.

The press conference was held at 2 p.m. at the LVMPD headquarters and a livestream of the announcement can be seen below:

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story