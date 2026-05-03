Man dies after hit-and-run with dark-colored SUV, police still searching for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in east Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision happened at approximately 3 a.m. at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North Mojave Road.
Police reviewed surveillance video that showed the pedestrian walking a dog across Charleston Boulevard.
"The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk; however, he was walking against the 'walk, don't walk' traffic control signal,'" police stated.
At the same time, police say an "unknown, dark-colored SUV" was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard and hit the pedestrian.
"The driver of the SUV failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area," police wrote.
On Friday, May 8, Metro confirmed that while the vehicle had been located, the driver was still outstanding.
The pedestrian was admitted to University Medical Center's Trauma Center with injuries described as life-threatening. Police did not say whether the dog was injured.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the driver is asked to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
"Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward," police noted.
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