Man arrested in connection to Lesly Palacio's death pleads not guilty

Jose Rangel, accused by police of helping his son hide the body of Lesly Palacio, pled not guilty in court Friday. His son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is believed to be hiding in Mexico.
Posted at 11:31 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 02:31:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jose Rangel, accused by Las Vegas police of helping his son hide the body of Lesly Palacio, pled not guilty in court Friday.

His son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is on the run and believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Palacio's body was found at Valley of Fire in September 2020.

