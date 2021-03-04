Menu

Video shows Lesly Palacio being dragged to truck, prosecutors say

Video presented in court possibly shows the last moments 22-year-old Lesly Palacio was alive.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video presented in court possibly shows the last moments 22-year-old Lesly Palacio was alive.

According to prosecutors, the video shows Palacio being helped out of a truck on the far right of the screen by Las Vegas police's main suspect Erick Rangel-Ibarra. Moments later he helps her into the house.

All of this happening just after 6 a.m.

About an hour and a half later, prosecutors say Palacio is seen being dragged to the truck by Rangel-Ibarra and his father Jose Rangel.

The father is currently in custody. Police believe the son is in Mexico.

