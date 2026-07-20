Man arrested for drug sales within a mile from middle school, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected drug dealer was arrested for operating a distribution network from his home located just 108 yards from a nearby middle school.

Jeremiah Cochran's residence sits within walking distance of multiple educational facilities, including Western High School, Gibson Middle School, and Doris Hancock Elementary School, formerly Fyfe Elementary.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, students from Western High School were found with marijuana and vape pens, and when asked where they got them, the students pointed to Cochran.

Rather than taking steps to protect minors, statements made by Cochran after he was arrested revealed his indifference to selling drugs to students, according to the arrest report.

He said he preferred selling to juveniles because "it is safe and he has good prices."

When he noticed children were skipping school to come to his house, he didn't stop serving them — instead, he accommodated them by adjusting his hours to sell to minors between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

He told officers he would be "fine" if his own child bought drugs from someone like him.

The investigation began when multiple concerned parents noticed suspicious activity and reported it to Gibson Middle School's principal. School officials immediately contacted the Clark County School District Police Department, which launched surveillance and discovered the scope of the operation.

When North Las Vegas Police SWAT executed a search warrant on March 10, 2026, they discovered a substantial drug operation operating with no consideration for nearby students:

Drugs Found:

15 pounds of marijuana

1,548.6 grams of THC concentrate

103 THC vape pens

60 grams of cocaine

205 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Additional Evidence:

Two firearms and accessories

Whiteboard with drug prices posted

Cell phone used for transactions

Cochran faces charges including possession with intent to sell, selling in the presence of a child, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.