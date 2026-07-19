Couple dead after suspected murder-suicide at southwest valley nursing home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elderly couple is dead after a suspected murder-suicide inside a southwest valley nursing home Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Monique Rodriguez said police were contacted around 9 a.m. about a reported shooting at the nursing home in the 5800 block of W. Sunset Road between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road.

When police arrived, a couple described as in their late 80s were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Rodriguez, it is believed the husband shot his wife and then shot himself.

Staff at the nursing home noticed a door shut and when they went inside, they discovered the couple, according to Rodriguez. There were no reports of hearing gunfire, Rodriguez added.