Man accused of high-speed chase with Las Vegas police, ramming officer cars blames brother's arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused by Las Vegas police of "willingly" ramming into officer vehicles and sending them on a high-speed chase told investigators that he did it because his brother was arrested for murder, according to police documents.

Authorities confirm that Javonn Caver, arrested on Friday for the alleged chase, is the brother of John Caver, arrested one day prior in connection to a deadly shooting back in February.

An arrest report for Javonn Caver says that a plain-clothed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective in an unmarked vehicle was looking for a stolen SUV near H Street and Curran Way on Friday.

The SUV had rammed into a North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle the night before, on Thursday, police say.

The detective had multiple interactions with Javonn Caver in the past, according to the report, and recognized him as the driver of the stolen SUV, which was noted as having damage on the front bumper.

When the detective spoke with Javonn Caver, the report says Caver told him, "Y'all going to have to chase me" and began driving in "circles" while "screaming at" the detective to chase him.

The detective called for backup and arriving police officers used their vehicles to block Javonn Caver into the neighborhood, the report says.

Police say Javonn Caver rammed into the passenger's side of an LVMPD patrol car with an officer in the vehicle and that he drove onto the sidewalk and in some front yard areas of nearby homes until he was able to get past the patrol vehicles and onto H Street.

A chase ensued, the report says. Police say Caver drove up to 100 miles per hour and "made no attempt to pull over." At times, the report says, he went against traffic -- including while driving on parts of Interstate 15.

An LVMPD air unit helped to communicate Javonn Caver's location during the chase and the report says police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to immobilize his SUV, bringing it to an end near 13 Street and Ogden Avenue.

During an interview with investigators, the report says Javonn Caver said he was originally in the area of H Street and Owens because he was looking for the NLVPD officer who arrested his brother and that his brother's arrest is why he wanted to get into a high-speed chase with officers.

The report also says he also told police he didn't care if anyone got hurt and that the chase was fun for him.

Javonn Caver told police the SUV he was driving belonged to his girlfriend and made no reference to it being reported stolen, the report says.

The police report goes on to say that Javonn Caver told LVMPD investigators that he rammed into the NLVPD vehicle the night before and said that he has gotten away from that agency on multiple occasions.

