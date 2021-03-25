Las Vegas police: Brother shot with gun made from parts bought online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more details about the shooting death of Dalin Wilson on March 22 at the Hilton Grand Vacation located at 2650 Las Vegas Blvd.

According to the arrest report for 20-year-old Chance Wilson at about 11 a.m., he walked into a room where his siblings were having breakfast and pointed a gun at Dalin saying "Pow!" or "Boom!" and shot him in the head.

Chloe Wilson, Chance and Dalin's 13-year-old-sister, told police Chance appeared shocked as Dalin put his head down on the table.

PD: 20-year-old shoots, kills brother in Las Vegas hotel room

At the time of the shooting, the report says 8-year-old Bryce Wilson was also in the room.

All 3 of the siblings tried to assist Dalin, at one point trying to move him towards the door of the room and the hallway.

It was at that point the 3 of them went into the hallway in a hurry and forgot a room key, leaving Dalin inside alone, Chloe told police.

They went down to the lobby to get a new room key and a security guard returned to the room with them, the report says.

The security officer, Jerry Reynolds, told police Chance said to him, "my brother shot himself."

This is something Chloe also stated to police, that her brother urged her to say Dalin shot himself, the report details.

LVMPD took Chance into custody at about 3:50 p.m. and he was transported to LVMPD headquarters to be interviewed.

Police say Chance started off by saying his brother had shot himself in the head with a gun.

However, detectives say they told him that it was apparent Dalin did not shoot himself.

It was then, the report states, Chance admitted to wanting to "play" with his brother and said "Boom!" to scare him, and said he didn't think the gun was loaded.

The report goes on to say Chance admitted to asking Chloe to lie for him, and that he didn't want his parents knowing he shot his brother on accident.

The gun was described as a black Glock 9mm he says he had put together himself from parts he bought online, according to police.

Chance Wilson was booked into Clark County Detention Center for Murder with a Deadly Weapon.