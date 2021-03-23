UPDATE: Coroner identifies teen killed in Las Vegas Boulevard hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 25: The Clark County Coroner has identified the deceased juvenile as 16-year-old Dailin Charles Wilson from Palmdale, CA. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and it was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly incident that involved a family staying in a hotel room on Las Vegas Boulevard this week.

Officers were called to a room in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Sahara Avenue, with reports of a shooting at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports 20-year-old Chance Wilson was sharing a room with his teenage brother and other family members.

While the family was gathered by the kitchen table, Wilson exited a bedroom and reportedly shot his teen brother.

The teen was located by arriving officers unresponsive inside the room and was pronounced deceased by medical personal at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release what brought on the shooting but say the situation remains under investigation.

Wilson was arrested for one count of murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the teen killed will be released by the Clark County coroner's office.




