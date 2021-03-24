North Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man faces several felony charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting in North Las Vegas that left a teenager dead.

Police officers say John Caver was taken into custody without incident in connection to the Feb. 6 shooting on North Davis Place, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Police said at the time that officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to University Medical Center where one of them later died.

The person who died has since been identified by the coroner as 17-year-old Mekhi Clark from Las Vegas.

An arrest report for John Caver says investigators believe gang violence is involved.

John Caver's brother, Javonn Caver, is accused by police of ramming into officer vehicles and sending police on a high-speed chase following his brother's arrest.

🚨Homicide Investigation Update! Recently, 28-year-old John Caver was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on February 6, in the 1600 block of Davis Pl. in NLV. He was subsequently arrested & booked at NLVCCC but is transferring to CCDC. pic.twitter.com/eP7AvWBIZD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 23, 2021

The North Las Vegas Police Department says John Caver was arrested and booked into the city's Community Correctional Center. He is being transferred to Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police at (702) 633-9111. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.