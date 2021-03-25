Las Vegas babysitter seen kicking, punching child in video according to police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information on the babysitter charged in the death of a 5-year-old child named Ryan.

Court documents state video shows 22-year-old Lauren Courtney, who describes herself as a self-employed "entertainer" who babysits on the side, kicking and punching the young boy at a home on South Jones Boulevard on March 11.

Courtney told police she may have been mad and blacked out as she didn't recall stepping on the child, according to the arrest report.

The report indicates Ryan had told Courtney he had wet his pants while taking his online class, Courtney told police she had him take a shower and that he fell in the shower and was acting "noodley."

According to the report, the video shows her dragging him by the arm into the bathroom while kicking and punching him. At one point, she told him "Get up ... Ryan, I can see you looking at me."

The video also showed Courtney screaming at the child and berating him for ignoring her. The boy can be heard crying and moaning in pain on the video.

The boy's father became concerned when he checked the surveillance cameras using his cellphone and could see his son lying on the couch and Courtney cleaning fluids off the floor. He then received a phone call from Courtney who said the child was sick and had vomited blood.

Courtney, who babysat for the family 3 days a week and was previously listed on a website that helps families find caregivers, admitted that she knew there were cameras in the home.

Courtney also reportedly admitted that she currently smokes "weed" and has experimented with other drugs in the past. Additionally, she told police that she has "mental issues."

Courtney's boyfriend told police that she picked up McDonald's on the way home the day of the incident and she didn't act unusual when she arrived home. They were eating when police arrived.

Hospital staff told police the child had a skull fracture, brain bleed, and damage to internal organs.

Courtney is set to be in court in May.