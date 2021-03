CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A babysitter was taken into custody after the death of a 5-year-old boy.

According to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services, the child was rushed to the hospital on March 11 with serious injuries.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Officials say the parents and babysitter had no previous history with Child Protective Services.

No word on if any charges have been filed in this case.