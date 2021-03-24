Las Vegas police see 21% rise in stolen cars this year compared to last

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has seen a 21% rise in stolen vehicles this year compared to last year.

The biggest increases have been in the Southeast and Spring Valley Area Commands.

The department says a high percentage of thefts occur on Mondays and Tuesdays between 8 and 11 p.m.

RELATED: 13 tips on how to prevent car theft

LVMPD encourages all drivers to lock their vehicles and explore theft deterrent devices if the vehicle is not already equipped.

Thieves are currently targeting Ford F Series trucks, Chevrolet Silverado trucks, Dodge Ram trucks, Honda Civics and Honda Accords.

The following theft deterrent devices are suggested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Audible and Visible Devices: These devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.

Immobilizing-Type Devices: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

Vehicle Recovery Systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that helps law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles—and possibly catch the thief in the act.

If you have your vehicle stolen, please make a police report and have the following information:

License plate number and/or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Make, model, and color of your vehicle

Report the theft to your insurance company.

If you locate your vehicle, please contact the police prior to driving it so it can be officially recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle database.

For more information on how to protect yourself, please click on the following link: nhtsa.gov.