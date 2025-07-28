LVMPD: Son shoots and kills mother, injures sister in 'domestic violence-related' incident in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the southwest valley on Sunday evening.
WATCH | Police provide details on the homicide investigation
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a 911 call came in around 5:30 p.m. stating a man in his late 20's had just shot his mother and sister during a possible "domestic violence-related" incident at a residence near Buffalo Drive and Ford Avenue.
Responding officers said they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The mother died at the scene, and the sister was transported to a hospital in critical condition by medical personnel.
During a press briefing, police said they were able to locate the suspect with the help of the initial 911 caller. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said there are no major road closures, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
