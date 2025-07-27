Las Vegas police search for SUV in hit-and-run that critically injured woman near downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run investigation that left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.
Police are looking for a white 2013-2017 Nissan Pathfinder SUV after they said it struck a 58-year-old pedestrian at West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway around 4:01 a.m.
Scene evidence and surveillance video showed the Nissan traveling westbound on Bonanza towards City Parkway when the incident happened. Police said the pedestrian was in a wheelchair pushing a shopping cart inside a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian signal displayed the "don't walk" symbol as she was crossing, according to police.
Police said the front end of the Nissan struck the pedestrian and threw her into the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping, continuing westbound on Bonanza and then turning northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
-
Third suspect jailed in connection with fatal 'Movies in the Park' shootingInvestigators are now accusing Nevaeh Miller of making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement officers investigating the death of Joseph Perry.
Police activity near Harry Reid International Airport, expect traffic delaysTraffic cameras show police activity on a median near Harry Reid International Airport by South Maryland Parkway and East Russell Road.
Report reveals likely cause of death for dog found in crate near east Las VegasNearly two weeks after a dog was found dead in a crate near east Las Vegas, more details are coming to light as to what led to the dog's death.
New bodycam footage sheds light on North Las Vegas shooting on SundayNew body cam footage released by North Las Vegas Police shows the moment a suspect hits police with his vehicle, prompting North Las Vegas Police to shoot on Sunday, July 20.