LVMPD responds to shooting, barricade near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about a shooting resulting in a barricade near the Strip this morning.

According to LVMPD, a shooting broke out in the 1800 block of South Main Street. One person was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro shared that the suspect involved barricaded themselves in a nearby hotel. At this time, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene responding.

LVMPD said that while there is "no known ongoing threat to the community," the public is advised to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

The RTC shared that all lanes are blocked on Main Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Oakey Boulevard.

Channel 13 is en route to the scene ahead of a media briefing LVMPD plans to host later today. We will update this story once we learn more.

This is a developing story.