LVMPD officer part of prior domestic violence investigation before most recent arrest, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more details surrounding the recent arrest of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer on domestic violence charges.

Jeremiah Jordan was arrested on June 19 on five charges, including assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.

According to an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, the investigation began on June 12 when police received a tip that Jordan's girlfriend may be a victim of domestic violence.

When police spoke to Jordan's girlfriend, she recounted multiple incidents during their nine-month relationship in which Jordan controlled her finances and interactions with others, including the father of her child.

Financial Control and Manipulation

She told police that Jordan alternated between being kind and offering financial support, then verbally abusing her when she didn't meet his demands. According to the report, Jordan assured her he would provide for her financially and encouraged her to quit her job. However, afterward she had to ask Jordan for money for basic needs, including gas and clothing for her son. The amounts were typically small, around $20, according to police documents.

She also told police that the stress of Jordan's need for constant attention and monitoring led her to withdraw from school, where she was studying to become a nurse.

Pattern of Self-Harm

According to the report, over their nine-month relationship, she took Jordan to a hospital roughly 25 times. She said each time she tried to leave him, he would hurt himself and they would seek medical attention afterward.

Threatening Incident

She told police about one incident in May when the two were arguing in their bedroom and Jordan became increasingly agitated and violent. According to the report, he retrieved a black pocketknife and repeatedly stabbed the corner of the mattress where she was seated while yelling, "I just need your love!" She said she began shaking because she was afraid she would get stabbed.

Previous Incidents

During the investigation, police learned that Jordan had been previously investigated after a woman he was dating called 911, saying he had grabbed her by the arms and thrown her to the ground. She also told police that Jordan had opened credit accounts in her name, resulting in debt incurred using her identity.

According to police documents, another woman who identified herself as someone who previously dated Jordan came forward, saying Jordan exercised financial control over her, resulting in significant debt.

Jordan, who has been with LVMPD since 2023, has been placed on suspension of police power without pay during the investigation.