LVMPD investigates shooting on North Pecos Road near Desert Pines Golf Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This afternoon, Channel 13 was notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about a shooting on North Pecos Road, near Desert Pines Golf Club.

LVMPD shared that they learned of the shooting around 1:44 p.m. today. It happened near the 600 block of North Pecos Road. Metro's investigation revealed that a gun was fired in the area.

According to LVMPD, no injuries were noted at this time. Police said that "a subject is currently detained regarding this incident."