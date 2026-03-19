LVMPD investigates shooting on North Pecos Road near Desert Pines Golf Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This afternoon, Channel 13 was notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about a shooting on North Pecos Road, near Desert Pines Golf Club.
LVMPD shared that they learned of the shooting around 1:44 p.m. today. It happened near the 600 block of North Pecos Road. Metro's investigation revealed that a gun was fired in the area.
According to LVMPD, no injuries were noted at this time. Police said that "a subject is currently detained regarding this incident."
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