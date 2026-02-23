LVMPD: Homicide investigation underway on Fort Apache Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced that a homicide investigation is in progress in the 1100 block of South Fort Apache Road.
Details are limited at this time. Channel 13 is en route to learn more about this incident at a media briefing later this evening. We will update you once more information becomes available to us.
-
LVMPD: Man arrested after shooting woman to death and setting a house on fireIt happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gabriel Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Arrest report shares new details in man's arrest following attempted kidnappingIn a report Channel 13 obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the incident happened on Feb. 17.
Evidence from nighttime search can be included in Duane Davis case, judge rulesAttorneys for Duane "Keefe D" Davis filed a motion to try to suppress evidence from a 2023 search at his Clark County home.
Domestic incident leads to shooting in PahrumpA shooting in Pahrump left two people shot during a domestic incident, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Department.