LVMPD: Homicide investigation underway on Fort Apache Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced that a homicide investigation is in progress in the 1100 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Details are limited at this time. Channel 13 is en route to learn more about this incident at a media briefing later this evening. We will update you once more information becomes available to us.

