Las Vegas teen sentenced for 2023 shooting that left one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teenager will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing another teen at a birthday party last March.

The incident happened on March 25, 2023 at the Platinum Hotel, which is a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.

According to an arrest report, about 20 teenagers were there for a birthday party that was being held in a single-bedroom suite. Investigators said a group of about eight people parked and went into the hotel room, including Sincere Smith. He was 15 years old at the time.

Several witnesses told police they heard something that sounded like "a balloon pop" and that 17-year-old Omarion Wilson was bleeding on the ground. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. However, he later died.

Smith was identified by several witnesses as the suspected shooter.

The report states one witness told police that Wilson had gotten into a fight with Smith during summer school in June 2022 but thought the pair had made up.

In January, Smith agreed to plead guilty using an Alford plea. That means Smith is not admitting that he is guilty but is admitting there is enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Court records show that Smith was in court on Thursday. He was sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison and will be up for parole in 2031.