Arrest report: Birthday party at Las Vegas hotel leads to fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report is revealing more details about what led up to a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on March 25 at the Platinum Hotel, a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.

The report states about 20 teenagers were there for a birthday party that was being held in a single-bedroom suite, which included a kitchen and living room.

Investigators stated surveillance video showed three vehicles arrive on the night of the shooting. Eight people parked and went up to the hotel room. Police said the suspected shooter, 15-year-old Sin'cere Smith, was seen pulling a firearm from his waistband, putting it in a black backpack, and holding onto the backpack. Officers said this was the only firearm actually seen in the video.

According to the report, the group went into an elevator where Smith "began to manipulate the top backpack zipper area", which was the same area he placed the gun into.

Police interviewed about a dozen witnesses. One of them told officers the eight people arrived at the suite and at least three of them were wearing ski masks. That's when another witness told investigators he heard something that sounded like "a balloon pop". A third witness told police that's when they saw the victim, identified as 17-year-old Omarion Wilson, "bleeding on the ground" and another teen was holding a towel against his chest.

Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. According to the report, he had been shot one time, which went through his upper arm into his torso.

The report states one witness told police that Wilson had gotten into a fight with Smith during summer school in June 2022 but thought the pair had made up.

While there was no video of the shooting, the report states less than four minutes later, all of the boys that had arrived in the three vehicles were spotted running away from the area. That included Smith.

The report states Wilson's mother gave police a yearbook photo of Smith and told them she heard he had fled the state. Police said they found out Smith's father lives in Oakland, California.

Officers also received access to Smith's Instagram account, which showed a screen shot of an airline flight to Oakland from Las Vegas. Video on the same account also showed a video from five hours before the murder. The report states Smith was wearing the same outfit spotted in the surveillance video as well as the vehicle he was driving the night of the shooting.

When speaking to witnesses, several recognized Smith and identified him as the shooter. Smith was taken into custody in California on June 22, 2023 and extradited back to Nevada to face charges.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.