Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist in hit-and-run deemed competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jesus Ayala, one of the people involved in the recorded fatal hit-and-run of a retired police officer in 2023, has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Ayala appeared in court on Friday from Lake's Crossing Center, a maximum security psychiatric facility with a report from doctors that he was competent to be in court and capable of understanding the nature of the charges against him.

Previously, in October 2024, Ayala was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

His next hearing is on Tuesday, Mar. 11.

