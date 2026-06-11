Las Vegas police searching for driver after car found crashed into a building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a car drove into a building early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:53 a.m. in the area of Vegas and Rock Springs drives, just south of Lake Mead Boulevard off the I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a car had crashed into a structure and was found unoccupied when officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.