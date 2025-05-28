Las Vegas police make 58 DUI arrests during Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released the results of their Memorial Day DUI enforcement efforts following one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, officers said there were:



966 traffic stops

567 citations

58 DUI arrests

18 other arrests

3 recovered firearms

According to Metro Police, their goal is to reduce traffic deaths to below 125.

"We as a department are doing everything we can to keep people from getting killed on the roadways. But obviously that's not quite enough. The life you may be saving may be yours and you know what, I don't know anybody who wants to cause grief and sorrow for their family, so why would you put yourself in a position to cause that," Metro said in a social media post.

