Free defensive driving program to educate young drivers ahead of the 100 Deadliest Days: How to register

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fatal teen crashes increase dramatically between Memorial Day and Labor Day in a period called “100 Deadliest Days.” Here’s how one free program plans to help save lives on the road.

Driver’s Edge is a Vegas-born nonprofit offering free defensive driving programs to drivers ages 21 and under (with a valid license or permit), bringing free real-life training for young drivers in an effort to combat the unacceptably high annual number of teen auto fatalities and driving fatalities.

According to Driver’s Edge, 13,135 people have been killed in a crash involving a teen driver between 2019 and 2023. AAA’s review of the crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that over 30% of those fatalities occurred during the 100 Deadliest Days.

WATCH | Hear from a victim of a DUI crash and her advocacy against drunk driving

Las Vegas officials target dangerous summer driving spike during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

As Las Vegas nears the 100 Deadliest Days, Channel 13 spoke to a DUI victim and heard from local law enforcement on May 23, as well as reporting on the 40% increase in traffic deaths leading up to the 100 Deadliest Days in 2024. We continue to keep you updated on traffic-related fatalities during this timeframe.

During this dangerous period, Driver’s Edge will be conducting a safety event from May 30 through June 1, with two sessions each starting first from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again at 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Midway Area.

This event is free for all young drivers. Interested drivers and parents can <b>click here to register</b> for a session.

“Driver’s Edge is… dedicated to one simple thing — teaching young drivers what’s not being taught in traditional driver’s education.” — Driver’s Edge

Expected to attend are Driver’s Edge founder Jeff Payne, as well as law enforcement representatives and the Driver’s Edge team of professional racecar drivers, including current and former IndyCar, NASCAR, and sportscar stars.

KTNV

Driver’s Edge says that the event will include:



Evasive lane change maneuver education

maneuver education ABS braking exercises

exercises Panic braking instruction

instruction Skid control instruction

instruction The dangers of distractions (including texting, pedestrian awareness, and fatigue)

(including texting, pedestrian awareness, and fatigue) A proper car maintenance session

session Written knowledge tests

Law enforcement interaction (including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety)

Driver’s Edge has conducted events both in Las Vegas and in 27 different states for 23 years with nearly 160,000 teen and parent attendees, with a goal to save young lives through hands-on education. This event is funded in part by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, private charitable donations, and the support of NDOT and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.