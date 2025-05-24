As summer begins, law enforcement across the Las Vegas Valley is ramping up efforts to combat a deadly trend on local roads: the 100 Deadliest Days.

This stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known for a sharp rise in fatal crashes, especially those involving teen drivers. The causes are many: school’s out, more young and inexperienced drivers are on the road and summer parties often lead to an increase in impaired driving.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt speaks to a victim of a DUI crash and her journey to educate others against drunk-driving

Las Vegas officials target dangerous summer driving spike during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

Survivors Step Up to Share Their Stories

Twelve years ago, Annette Barrera’s life changed forever when she was hit by a drunk driver while walking through a busy California intersection.

“As I walked, two cars stopped on this three-lane intersection — and one car did not,” Barrera recalled. “That was a drunk driver, twice the legal limit, going 55 miles an hour.”

Now a Las Vegas resident, Barrera is using her experience to educate others. As a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), she regularly speaks to teens and community groups about the lifelong impact of impaired driving.

“I had to make my tragedy mean something,” she said. “Because I got lost in the ‘my life is over’ mindset.”

Law Enforcement Cracks Down

Las Vegas Metro Police, along with CCSD Police and other agencies, are stepping up enforcement this summer. Their focus: distracted driving, speeding and DUI.

“Law enforcement has to hold drivers accountable,” said Lt. Tony Cavaricci with LVMPD’s traffic division. “We do that by making arrests, issuing citations — but it also has to carry over into the courts. There needs to be consequences that make people think twice.”

In addition to enforcement, departments are conducting educational outreach and encouraging the public to take simple, lifesaving steps: avoid distractions, don’t drive impaired, wear your seatbelt, and plan ahead.

The 100 Deadliest Days runs through Labor Day. Authorities say they will continue tracking crash data and adjusting enforcement strategies throughout the summer.