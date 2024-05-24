Las Vegas sees 40% increase in traffic deaths heading into 100 deadliest days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are approaching Memorial Day weekend, but we are also approaching a period known as "100 Deadliest Days." It's a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of traffic deaths rise.

But Las Vegas is already seeing one of the deadliest traffic years. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 66 people have lost their lives on our roads so far this year. That's a more than 40% increase compared to last year.

The grim milestone has got our attention at Channel 13. We wanted to find out what valley drivers see and deal with on the roads on a day-to-day basis.

Romell Reed is a full-time driver who said recently he's noticed more crashes.

"I see it every day," said Reed. "I'm always in defensive mode."

Reed said he's seen a lot of people break basic traffic laws.

"People running red lights, not stopping at stop signs and people just being reckless," Reed said.

Other valley drivers also tell Channel 13, they notice traffic violations nearly daily.

"This morning coming down on 160, I observed somebody who just ran right through the red light," said Pahrump resident Rosemarie Gotowicki. "The other thing I see here is a driver is at a left turn lane and they turn in front of you across four or five lanes."

Las Vegas driver Candric Smith said he's also noticed a lot of speeding drivers.

"Even in residential areas, you definitely see people disobeying speed limits," Smith said.

So Channel 13 went to Safe Driving School, located in the Southwest valley, to learn more about defensive driving skills.

Director Lynette Ball said more often than not, it's experienced drivers who break the law.

"There's a lot of things we teach in driver's ed that we constantly repeat," Ball said. "You need to know the law. The law will keep you safe."

Ball believes drivers should be mandated to re-take a knowledge test every 10 years.

"Las Vegas is a 24-hour party," Ball said. "We can't take away the entertainment capital of the world."

Ball said there are a number of reasons crashes can happen, but her number one advice for new drivers is to be patient.

