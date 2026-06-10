LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Clark High School Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sirius Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, and another was detained by officers.

Here's video of the scene as police investigated:

Las Vegas police investigating shooting in area of Clark High School

This is an ongoing investigation.