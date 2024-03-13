Police: Gunman on bicycle arrested after killing man in south Las Vegas neighborhood

March 21 - Las Vegas police said during the course of the investigation, they identified 47-year-old Donald Holmes as a suspect in the case.

Investigators said Holmes was already in custody for unrelated charges.

He was rebooked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder. CCDC records show he is scheduled to be in court on that charge on March 26.

March 13 - A fatal shooting is under investigation Wednesday in a south Las Vegas neighborhood.

Police say an adult male was shot and killed outside a home in the 5700 block of Ritter Lane, a residential neighborhood off of Hacienda Avenue, between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road.

Officers got the first reports of shots fired at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arriving on scene found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"Detectives quickly learned that the victim was standing in front of a residence when a dark-skinned Black male adult wearing dark clothing was seen riding his bicycle towards the victim," police stated. "After the shots were fired, the same Black male adult was seen running towards his bicycle and riding away..."

The suspect is said to have fled north on Steinbrenner Lane, which appears to be an outlet of the neighborhood.

Details of the shooting bear some similarities to a still-unsolved double murder last week at a convenience store in east Las Vegas.

In that incident, police described the gunman who shot three people — killing two of them — as a Black male wearing dark clothing who rode a bicycle to and from the crime scene.

As of this report, Las Vegas police had not announced an arrest in that case.

Anyone with information that could help detectives identify the suspect is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.