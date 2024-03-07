Women killed in convenience store shooting identified; suspect still at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women who died after an unidentified gunman opened fire into an east Las Vegas convenience store earlier this week have now been identified.

Three people were shot at the store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at approximately 3:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said previously.

The Clark County coroner identified the two women as Rona M. Ah-Foon and Summer Lange.

Both were 29 years old and from an "unknown home city," according to a statement from the coroner's office.

Ah-Foon died from a gunshot wound to the pelvis, medical examiners determined. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Lange's death was also ruled a homicide. Medical examiners determined she died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The third victim of the shooting, a man in his 20s, had not been publicly identified as of this report. At last update, police said he was hospitalized in "stable condition."

Police continue their search for the gunman and have asked for the public's help in providing information that could identify the person responsible for the shooting.

In a preliminary report on the investigation, police said they're looking for a Black man who was wearing all dark clothing and a surgical-type mask.

He is said to have rode up to the store on a bicycle, opened fire into the shop, then rode eastbound on Tropicana Avenue.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation can content LVMPD's Homicide Section directly at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.