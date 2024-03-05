2 people killed, 1 injured when gunman opens fire into Las Vegas convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person who opened fire into a convenience store in east Las Vegas, killing two people and injuring another, is at large on Tuesday morning.

Police were initially called to the 5000 block of east Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, when they received a shot spotter alert at approximately 3:25 a.m., notifying dispatch that "numerous gunshots" had been fired.

That's according to Lt. Jason Johansson, the spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Bureau.

"As officers were en route to the location, we began receiving multiple calls from people inside the business that there was a shooting," Johansson said.

Arriving officers found the first victim, a woman in her 20s, in the parking lot outside the convenience store. Inside the store, police located two additional victims — another woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s.

The two victims found inside the store were transported to a local hospital. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Johansson said.

"Unfortunately, about an hour after the shooting, the other female...was pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital," Johansson said.

Based on an initial investigation, detectives believe the person they are looking for is a Black male who was wearing all dark clothing and "possibly what is described as a mask...like a COVID or surgical mask," Johansson said.

The man was riding a bicycle southbound on Nellis, approaching the open door of the business. Johansson says the man opened fire into the business and then rode eastbound through the parking lot, continuing east on Tropicana.

Asked whether investigators believe the shooting was a random act or targeted, Johansson said it's likely the shooter and at least one of the victims knew each other.

"Right now, we have someone who went and shot people at a store, that is outstanding. I would say there is a certain threat that goes with that," he said. "We do, however, believe that there is someone that likely was shot that is connected and knows who this person is."

"We're working through the process to determine if it's targeted or random, but right now, based on the information I know, I'm believing it was targeted," he added.

Assistance from the public will help police in their goal to get the shooter off the streets as quickly as possible, Johansson said.

"We really do need the public's assistance," he said. "Anyone who is familiar with anyone in the area who might be familiar with this shooting, or the details surrounding this shooting, please reach out."

Tips can be made directly to the Homicide Bureau by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com or calling 702-828-3521. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or leaving a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

