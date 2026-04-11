Las Vegas police arrest a second suspect after Boulder Highway homicide

UPDATE | April 29, 2026
Metro police have shared that an additional arrest has been made regarding a fatal shooting near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue on April 10.
According to police, 18-year-old Quin'Marion Washington was identified as a suspect, and taken into custody on April 28.
Washington was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
LVMPD's investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE | April 17, 2026
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with last week's homicide near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.
Investigators identified 19-year-old Elijah Harris as the suspect in the case and he was taken into custody on Thursday.
He is facing several charges, including murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Records show that he is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.
ORIGINAL STORY
Las Vegas police are looking for suspects after a homicide in east Las Vegas.
According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Friday night around 6:30 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.
Investigators said they received reports about gunshots and a car crash in the area. When officers responded, they found the driver of the vehicle, who had gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, he was identified by the Clark County coroner's office as 59-year-old Victor Powe. An autopsy found Powe had died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
Witnesses told officers that three men approached the driver before shooting him. They added that the victim tried to drive away, but ended up crashing.
While police believe the suspects were young adults, there is no further description, and no arrests have been made as of Monday, April 13.
If you have information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
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