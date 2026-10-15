Las Vegas man sentenced to 5 years in prison for arson at Tesla collision center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday after admitting to shooting vehicles and throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla collision center in the southwest valley in 2025.

Paul Hyon Kim was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay over $227,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors had recommended a 20-year prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada. The judge declined the terrorism enhancement of the charges, saying there was not enough evidence to prove intent.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kim attacked the Tesla collision center on Badura Avenue near Jones Boulevard during the early morning hours of March 18, 2025.

Investigators said Kim used a .300 Blackout AR-platform semiautomatic rifle to shoot out two exterior security cameras before spray-painting the word “RESIST” on the facility’s entrance doors.

KTNV

He then fired several shots into Tesla vehicles parked outside the repair facility and threw three Molotov cocktails into three vehicles, according to investigators. Two of the devices exploded and started fires, while the third did not detonate.

The attack left five vehicles destroyed beyond repair, authorities said. Kim fled on foot to his car and drove away.

Kim pleaded guilty in February to two counts of arson of property used in interstate commerce, one count of attempted arson of property used in interstate commerce and one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm classified as a destructive device.

Department of Justice

“The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in domestic terrorism will suffer severe legal consequences,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada said. "There is no place for violence as a means of resolving political differences in our democracy."

“Keeping our streets safe requires unified action across local, state and federal lines,” Delzotto said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted with the investigation. ATF Special Agent in Charge John Wester said the agency deployed arson experts, including members of its Arson Task Force, a collaboration between ATF and the Clark County Fire Department.

“Threats to public safety will be taken seriously,” Wester said. “Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”

The FBI, ATF and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case, with significant assistance from the Clark County Fire Department.