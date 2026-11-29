BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police (BCP) shared with Channel 13 that a suspect is in custody after a shootout with police this Saturday.

According to BCP, detectives responding to the 1000 block of Industrial Road "observed a person of interest in the case," and made an attempt at contact.

It was at that time that officials said the man in question pulled out a rifle and exchanged shots with police. He then entered the desert area of the foothills as BPD "maintained a perimeter in order to contain him."

WATCH | Person of interest in custody following shootout with Boulder City police

Person of interest in custody following shootout with Boulder City police

In addition to Boulder City police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's air unit, Henderson Police Department, and SWAT members arrived on scene.

The air unit found that the man "appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound," and Henderson officers took him into custody. He was later hospitalized.

BCP reported that no one other than that individual was injured.